PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s Rose Ann Haven is emceeing the 2023 Northwest Florida Heart Ball at 511 Palafox Street in downtown Pensacola Thursday.

The event kicked off at 5:11 p.m. and will run until 11 p.m. The theme this year is “Gather in the Garden” and it is sold out.

The event raises money for research for the American Heart Association and life saving CPR tools in the community. The money raised tonight will specifically benefit Escambia County and Santa Rosa County schools.

Heart Ball Co-Chair Addie Murdoch joined Rose Ann Haven during WKRG’s 5 p.m. newscasts.

“This year’s mission is to try to provide CPR training to all graduating high school students, which is going to become a requirement for graduation,” said Murdoch.

She said another part of the mission is to have an AED defibrillator in all Escambia and Santa Rosa County schools.

“I love Gucci and I kind of wanted to have a ‘Gucci in the garden’ and if you have ever been to Florence, it is just magnificent,” said Murdoch when asked about the theme of this year’s event. “So we wanted to bring that to Pensacola. It was the perfect time for spring, with the colors.”