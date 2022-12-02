PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It looked like a winter wonderland in downtown Pensacola Friday night for Winterfest.

Santa Claus was there to take pictures with the kids. There were also performances and train rides for the kids. You can take several tours which includes 16 fun stops with your favorite holiday characters. There was even some “snow” falling there at Winterfest Plaza near Government and Palafox.

“This is our second Wintefest and we love it so much,” said Amanda Smith. “It always gets the kids in the mood and excited for Christmas and you know us as parents, it gets us excited too.”

Winterfest continues through the end of December. Go to the Winterfest website for dates and how to buy tickets.