‘Where’s Deputy Leo?’: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office hosts Facebook game

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) Facebook page.

The ECSO is hosting a scavenger hunt game on their Facebook page and their host?

Deputy Leo, an Elf on the Shelf.

Every Friday in December the ECSO is putting Deputy Leo in a different part of the county and giving out clues to his whereabouts on their Facebook page. A new clue is posted on their page every 30 minutes starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

Winning the game is simple. Residents must be the first to guess where Deputy Leo is correctly. On Dec. 3, Leo was at the Pensacola State College and on Dec. 9, he was found at the Old Molino Jail.

Wanna know where Deputy Leo is now? Click here to put your detective skills to the test and see if you will be the first follower to correctly answer the question ‘Where’s Deputy Leo?’