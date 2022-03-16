PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and coming off the big Mardi Gras celebrations that flooded downtown, Pensacola revelers are looking ahead to the next big party of 2022: St. Patrick’s Day.

O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown will serve corned beef and cabbage all day long followed by $1 drinks from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown is at 321 S Palafox St.

O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with drink specials, games and music. A live DJ will also host the event. O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern is at 3728 Creighton Road.

Beef O’Brady’s will serve several traditional foods including Corned Beef and Cabbage, Shepard’s Pie and Prime Rib Dubliner. Drink specials range from $3 to $5.99 with Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wayward Sister will also be performing live music. Beef O’Brady’s is at 1 New Mark St. in Cantonment.

Paddy O’ Leary’s Irish Pub will celebrate with live music featuring The Modern Eldorados from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Paddy O’ Leary’s Irish Pub is at 49 Via De Luna Drive.

Several local bars will kick of St. Patrick’s Day in the 2022 Go Irish on the Island St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl. The Pub Crawl will be held March 17 and will showcase 16 beach bars, restaurants and hotels. This year’s pub crawl will not be set, and party-goers are “urged to crawl at their own pace, in whatever order they want,” according to the event’s Facebook post.

Here’s a list of participating bars: