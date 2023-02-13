PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the westbound span of the Pensacola Bay Bridge on U.S. 98 will be open to traffic by 6 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

FDOT said the two spans of the bridge are now temporarily accommodating two east and two westbound travel lanes, but upon final completion of the project, each structure will support three lanes of traffic in each direction, along with inside and outside shoulders, and 10-foot-wide multi-use paths for pedestrians and bicycles.

The multi-use path on the eastbound bridge remains open, according to FDOT, but the westbound path will remain closed until completed.

FDOT said there are still multiple “miscellaneous” tasks to be completed on the project.

“These include work on the U.S. 98 tie-ins and median areas, the wayside park in Gulf Breeze, bridge painting and other final items,” FDOT said in a release. “With a construction cost of approximately $440 million, the Pensacola Bay Bridge replacement project is the largest transportation initiative in Northwest Florida History. More than 55,000 drivers travel the bridge daily between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.”

Completion of the project is currently estimated for this summer, according to FDOT.