ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools has announced its 2024 Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Angela McFarland, a teacher at West Florida High School and Escambia Virtual Academy.

ECPS said McFarland has been an employee of the District since 1996, when she served as a Business teacher at Pine Forest High School. After spending four years in the same position at Booker T. Washington High School, McFarland was hired as a Business and Multimedia teacher at West Florida High School, where she’s been since 2009. Additionally, Mrs. McFarland has been a teacher with Escambia Virtual Academy since 2020.

McFarland’s business students have consistently been among ECPS’s most prolific earners of Industry Certifications, garnering valuable real-world skills, according to the school system.

“She has also been a valuable asset at West Florida High School as a mentor, FOCUS Gradebook instructor, Faculty Leader, Webmaster, and so much more,” the school system said in a release.

District-wide, ECPS said McFarland routinely coaches new Business teachers and presents at various Career and Technical Education teacher training sessions.

“We are so proud to announce Mrs. Angela McFarland has been selected as our Teacher of the Year,” Superintendent Tim Smith said. “Mrs. McFarland’s contributions to Escambia County Public Schools epitomize the dedication, flexibility and innovation so necessary to prepare our students for a successful and meaningful future. She is truly an invaluable asset to her students, her school and this community as a whole.”

In addition to McFarland’s recognition, Teacher of the Year candidates from each school within the district will be honored during a special event later this year.

McFarland will now move on to represent ECPS in the state Teacher of the Year competition.