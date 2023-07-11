ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Public Schools teacher is suspended after allegedly attacking and threatening his girlfriend.

West Florida High School physical education teacher and former head basketball coach, Michael Taylor, was arrested Sunday afternoon after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, stalking, and domestic battery by strangulation.

According to the arrest report, Taylor allegedly held a gun to his girlfriend’s head and choked her, causing her to pass out. Deputies also noticed bruises on the victim that appeared to be from days prior to the incident.

According to the report, the two had been in a relationship for about two years. After the incident, the victim told deputies, “next time he’ll kill me.”

The arrest report revealed the argument stemmed from text messages that were sent by the victim to Taylor’s ex-wife.

After a court appearance Monday, Taylor was granted an $18,000 bond. He was ordered to wear an active GPS monitor and have no contact with the alleged victim.

He remains in the Escambia County Jail.

According to the school district, Taylor is currently suspended with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation. The district says that is standard procedure, pursuant to Florida statute.