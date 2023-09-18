(via the City of Pensacola)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A section of West De Soto Street closed Monday and will be temporarily closed as Emerald Coast Utilities Authority crews install new storm drain piping in the area, the City of Pensacola announced Monday.

The closure will last about four days. Traffic on North I Street, West Gonzalez Street and North H Street will be detoured.

The road is expected to reopen Friday night if weather permits.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area and pay attention to signs and crew instructions.