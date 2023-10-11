FORT PICKENS, Fla. (WKRG) — With gusty winds and rainfall, Gulf Islands National Seashore has closed some areas including Fort Pickens Road, Fort Pickens Campground and the Opal Beach Complex.

People at the Fort Pickens Campground were notified Tuesday that they had to evacuate from the campgrounds by 9 a.m. Wednesday. The closure left some campers disappointed.

The Robino family had to pack up and wrap up their vacation at the campground that was supposed to last until Saturday.

“We thought we had a good stretch of a few days to stay in the camp, and then we came back from the beach, and there was a note on our picnic table saying that we had to be out this morning by 9 a.m. sharp because of the weather,” Natalie Robino of Louisiana said.

There were gusty winds and some rain, but people we spoke to said the weather is really not that bad.

“Especially for people that are already camped in there, I don’t think it would’ve caused any problems,” Robino said. “A little bit of rain and weather isn’t anything anybody’s not able to face when you’re camping.”

The Orfs, a family from Missouri, were making a stop at Fort Pickens to check out its history.

“We were really surprised because we thought, ‘Oh, it doesn’t look that bad out. It’s just yellow flags out at the beaches,'” Beth Orf said. “And we said, ‘OK, we’ll see if we can go on,’ and we saw the sign blocking it.”

According to a Facebook post from the Gulf Islands National Seashore, all campground reservations will be canceled until further notice. They say you can request a refund online through recreation.gov.