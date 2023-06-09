PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Documented immigrants in Northwest Florida are raising concerns three weeks before a new immigration law takes effect.

“We are all humans and we need help,” Lucy Trejo said.

Trejo is a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipient and came to America from Mexico. She’s speaking out against SB1718 because of the effect it will have on her family and friends.

“If I didn’t have documents, I would be going back to being exposed to the cartels, to being killed, to the worst, to be harvested of my organs to be sold on the black market,” Trejo said.

She was one of several people who addressed the Escambia County commission Thursday night. Grace McCaffery said it was immigrants who built the building they’re standing in. She said not only is the new law morally wrong but it will hurt the economy and the county commissioners should care about the local ramifications.

“We need help speaking to your legislators,” McCaffery said. “I know that you guys don’t necessarily work with them every day but you know who they are and you know how they operate and you can speak on our behalf.”

The new law will target undocumented immigrants so they can’t get a state-issued driver’s license and employers with more than 25 employees will have to reveal their workers’ immigration status.

“I have taken a lot of people out of state because they’re scared,” Trejo said.

Chandra Smiley with Community Health Northwest Florida said they provide primary care to anyone who walks in including immigrant families. She’s afraid people will put off important health appointments and she said some women have asked to be induced before the law takes effect.

Local realtors say immigrant families are selling their houses and moving to other states like Alabama. A local auto broker said some of his customers have told him they’re scared and they’re moving away from Florida.

The law takes effect July 1.

Commission Chairman Lumon May told Caffery he wants to have her speak at an upcoming committee meeting for an in-depth discussion about the impact the law is having on immigrants in Escambia County.