PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is partnering with Waterfront Rescue Mission to provide a consistent cold-weather shelter.

This winter, the organization will be the central receiving point for anyone in need of shelter when temperatures drop to 40 degrees or below. During cold weather events, Waterfront Rescue will stay open for 24 hours as a warming center.

Men will stay there overnight while Waterfront will work with another organization to house women and children. Waterfront Rescue Mission is located at 348 West Herman Ave. in Pensacola.