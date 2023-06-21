PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Waterfront Rescue Mission will be housing close to 60 people affected by flooding from the storms that hit the Gulf Coast last week, according to a press release Thursday.

Nonprofit group Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola, which helps people reenter society in Escambia County, was forced to close its shelter due to flooding damage from last week’s storms. After learning that the American Red Cross couldn’t provide temporary shelter, Escambia County Emergency Management turned to Waterfront Rescue Mission, the release said.

Around 60 women and children will be staying in dedicated housing from Waterfront Rescue Mission until REAP’s shelter is ready to reopen. They will also be given “hot meals, hygiene products, access to restroom/shower facilities, clean clothing, laundry services, and access to Mission chaplains,” the release reads.

Waterfront Rescue Mission was founded more than 70 years ago and opened its Pensacola shelter in 2012, according to the group’s website.