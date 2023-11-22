ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Preparations are underway as Waterfront Rescue Mission gets ready to serve more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

From the turkeys to the dressing to the cranberry sauce, they’re ready to serve it all.

“All the classics!” Waterfront Rescue Mission food service manager Veranda Cook said.

Preparations have been underway for quite some time for Cook and her team, making sure everyone has a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

“I love cooking, and then feeding someone less fortunate, just to see the smile on their face getting a good home-cooked meal,” Cook said.

But it’s a day that wouldn’t be possible without their 160 volunteers.

“They give up their time on a holiday when they’re normally with family and friends and help us serve the meal,” Waterfront Rescue Mission volunteer coordinator Izzy Turner said. “They’re just a warm smile for the people that are coming in.”

Thursday, Waterfront Rescue Mission’s dining room will be filled with more than 300 guests. For those who can’t make it to Waterfront Rescue Mission, volunteers will also be out delivering food.

Their efforts show what Thanksgiving is truly all about.

“Just seeing our volunteers interact with the guests and be a source of hope and friendliness and light to them, I’m excited to witness that,” Turner said.

Waterfront Rescue Mission reminds people that there’s room at their table for anyone hungry or alone. They will begin serving their meal at 11 a.m.