ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Due to freezing temperatures forecasted for Escambia County beginning Tuesday, Oct. 31, Waterfront Rescue Mission will be open for cold weather shelter.

The shelter is located at 380 W. Herman Ave., and no fee will be collected during cold weather operations.

SHELTER LOCATION:

According to Escambia County officials, Waterfront Rescue Mission will be extending their daytime hours for their day-use facility to act as a warming center for both men and women.

In addition, Escambia County Emergency Management said they have been working with the Waterfront Rescue Mission to establish a consistent plan for sheltering during cold weather events.

“Waterfront Rescue Mission approached Emergency Management earlier this month with a new cold weather sheltering strategy for Escambia County,” Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins said. “WRM has decided to implement their plan early since the temperatures are significantly dropping tonight. They will be the central receiving point for men, women and children when the temperature drops to 40 degrees. Men can stay at no charge during declared cold weather events, and WRM plans to coordinate with ReEntry Alliance Pensacola to house women and children overnight. If no accommodation can be made, WRM will still shelter anyone. WRM also operates as a Day Resource Center Monday-Friday under normal circumstances but will be open 24 hours during cold weather events. This means anyone can come out of the cold.”

Escambia County and Waterfront Rescue Mission will host a Cold Weather Community Forum on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Waterfront Rescue Mission facility.

Community members can attend and join the conversation on homelessness during the winter months. The discussion will feature exploring solutions to better assist the unhoused community and open opportunities to share resources. More information can be found here.

“This is a perfect example of community collaboration and partnering organizations coming together to help people in their time of need,” Tompkins said. “My sincerest thanks goes out to Waterfront Rescue Mission and partners for filling the gap.”

Escambia County officials said they will continue to monitor the forecast for any significant changes.