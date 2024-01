ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Waterfront Rescue Mission will open its severe weather shelter on Monday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. for individuals seeking temporary shelter from the storm.

There will be no fee for anyone seeking shelter from the storm, and Waterfront will be working with community partners to ensure anyone seeking shelter will be accommodated.

The shelter is located at 348 W Herman Avenue.

