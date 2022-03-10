PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Waterfront Rescue Mission in Pensacola celebrated its new addiction recovery program Wednesday.

Waterfront Mission has been helping men overcome addition and get on the right track for decades. Its new LifeBuilder Recovery Center and program aims to push that mission forward.

“LifeBuilder is designed to do just as the name implies, and that is to help a man rebuild his life,” Waterfront Rescue Mission Executive Vice President Angie Ishee said. “That is the ultimate goal: to take a man where he is and help him be equipped with the tools he needs to live sustainably independent.”

The new program will help those with drug addiction with counseling, job-readiness training, and life skills.

“They may be having a class on anger management, how to get along with others, responsibility, how to be a good friend,” Ishee said.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the LifeBuilder program center at Waterfront’s Pensacola Campus, one of Waterfront’s graduates, Michael Dees, shared his story about how Waterfront helped him overcome addiction and turned him into a successful business owner.

“They just really taught me how to love myself and be a better person and taught me the way to do that because when I was on drugs, I wasn’t trying to know to be a better person,” Dees said.

The 90-day program concludes with more career training and hopefully — changed lives.

“It most definitely will help you if you want to be helped,” Dees said.

For more information about the program, go to Waterfront Mission’s website.