PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County EMS confirmed three people were transported to the hospital Friday afternoon after first responders were called to Pensacola Beach for a water rescue. A fourth was person was also in the water but refused to go to the hospital.

Pensacola Beach Lifeguard, ECFR and EMS were called two miles east of the Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier at around 12:21 p.m. on Friday, April 28 for a water rescue.

When officials arrived, there were four people needing medical attention. EMS said “it’s unclear if lifeguards or ECFR rescued the swimmers or if they made it out on their own.”

Two helicopters transported two of the people. The third was taken by ambulance. The condition of the three is unknown at this time.

Escambia County EMS said Pensacola Beach Lifeguards switched flags from yellow to red on Friday due to the rough conditions and high risk of rip currents.”