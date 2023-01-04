PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, there were multiple swimmers out on Pensacola Beach this Wednesday at 11:53 a.m., who required a water rescue.

Upon arrival, ECFR said four swimmers were in the water struggling against rip currents near Portofino Drive. Two Pensacola Beach lifeguards ran into the water to assist the swimmers while ECFR said they launched the jet ski to bring the swimmers back in. ECFR said the swimmers were brought back onto shore within minutes after the lifeguards and firefighters entered the water.

Once the swimmers were returned to shore, ECFR said LifeFlight and EMS transported two swimmers to the hospital.

Escambia County Fire Rescue E13, 1329, Escambia County EMS, LifeFlight and the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the water rescue.