PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The United States Navy Blue Angels return to Pensacola Beach for the Red, White & Blues Pensacola Beach Air Show on July 9. The summer-highlight air show is also a homecoming for the Blue Angels, whose home base is Naval Air Station Pensacola.

WKRG News 5 will be there for the Air Show on Saturday. We’re streaming the show live here and on the WKRG News 5 Facebook page. Download the WKRG News 5 News app to get push alerts so you don’t miss any of the exciting action.

Blue Angels calendar of events:

July 6: Circle and Arrivals, 8 a.m.

July 7: Dress rehearsals, 2 p.m.

July 8: Full dress rehearsal with civilian acts, 11 a.m.

July 9: Air Show

Founded in 1946, the Blue Angels is a U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron. They travel the country showing off the remarkable skill and teamwork of Navy and Marine pilots in dozens of air shows and demonstrations, reaching an estimated 11 million spectators each year, according to the Blue Angels website.