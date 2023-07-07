PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are set to headline the 2023 Pensacola Beach Air Show on Saturday. But you can catch all the action when WKRG News 5 livestreams the Blue Angels full dress rehearsal on Friday, at about 2 p.m.

When and where to watch:

Weather permitting, the Blue Angels should start to fly at about 2 p.m. You can watch the livestream right here. Bookmark this page so you can come back. Share it on your social media so your friends can find it, too.

WKRG News 5 has been tracking all the prep work leading up to the air show. See how Blue Angel pilots get read for the air show. You can also find the full Pensacola Beach Air Show 2023 schedule here.

To prepare for the big turnout, the Santa Rosa Island Authority, which hosts the air show, is extending public transportation hours along the island and adding extra buses on Saturday. You can learn more about the public transportation options here.