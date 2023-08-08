ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Warrington Preparatory Academy, Escambia County’s newest charter school, is preparing to open its doors to its middle school students for the first time Thursday.

Due to failing grades, the former Warrington Middle School was forced to either shut down or transition to a charter school.

WKRG News 5 spoke with parents who said they are optimistic about the transition.

“I’m excited to see all the new adventures that’s to come,” said Nikki Brown. “I see the renovations and everything so I’m excited. They’re talking positive and everything so that makes me feel comfortable because I was a bit nervous about the change.”

This week, students and parents gathered for an orientation at the school. They checked out the renovated facility while meeting with staff.

Future 8th grader Arianna Hillsman got a look into Ms. Murray’s fully decorated classroom.

“It’s different I haven’t seen this much color in the school for a while,” said Hillsman.

Jessica Murray, a former Santa Rosa County School District teacher, said she’s excited to be a part of something new.

“We’re here for them. The whole reason Charter Schools USA bought this building and took it over is so that the students that live in this area can get what they deserve. Every kid deserves and excellent education and that’s what we’re going to give them,” said Murray.

Warrington Preparatory Academy principal, Dr. Erica Foster, hopes the renovations as well as changes like their no cell phone policy, uniforms, and personalized instruction methods will help turn things around.

“Students are going to be able to articulate their data. They’re going to be able to talk about ‘what I need to go to the next level’ when it comes to scoring testing and just core academics,” said Dr. Foster.

However, the school is still looking for teachers. They said they have 8 openings in math and ELA. Those interested are encouraged to call the school to set up an interview.