ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After years of failing grades, Warrington Middle school will be forced to close if a charter school does not take ownership.

Faculty and staff spoke in support of the school at Tuesday’s Escambia County School Board Meeting.

Among those, Darreyel Laster, the current Dean of Warrington Middle School. Laster announced his proposal Tuesday night to turn the school into Warrington Community School, a grass-roots community lead school.

“By working and serving Warrington and extension its surrounding neighborhoods I’ve concluded that there is a need for a trauma informed and community centered school model not a basic K-8 model to come in from an organization that has no idea who we are,” Laster told the board.

With Laster’s proposal, there are now two contenders vying for the school. The other being Charts USA, a private education organization.

The board is now faced with a unique experience as they face two competing propositions.

Warrington Middle School has until January to become a charter school or it will be forced to shut down.