WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Education has given Warrington Middle School a grade of “D” for the 2021-2022 school year and plans to convert it into a charter school in the 2023-2024 school year.

Initially, the FLDOE issued a grade of “incomplete” for Warrington Middle School because at least 95% of the students had not been tested. Staff members contacted students who missed the first assessment date and those tests were accepted and scored. FLDOE calculated a “D” grade for the middle school.

“It would be a huge understatement to say we are disappointed,” said Superintendent Tim Smith. “Regardless of the grade issued to Warrington Middle School, it is not an accurate reflection of the effort put forth by students, teachers, administrators, parents, and community members.”

Warrington Middle School will continue operating as a traditional middle school for the 2022-2023 school year. The FLDOE approved a plan for the school to be converted to a charter school in the 2023-2024 school year.