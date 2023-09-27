ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who escaped after being arrested Tuesday has been taken into custody, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

ECSO received a tip that Dmitriy Glushko, 40, was traveling in Escambia County after he escaped from Gulf Breeze Police following his arrest. The tip was sent to ECSO on Tuesday night, and deputies searched the area but could not find him.

Another tip was sent to ECSO on Wednesday, and deputies began searching for Glushko again.

ECSO deputies found Glushko at 10th Avenue and Romana Street on Wednesday afternoon, and they took him into custody without incident.

He was booked into jail at 6 p.m. and will be extradited to Santa Rosa County.