PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Pensacola brought out a record crowd to raise awareness for the disease.

Over 1,000 people participated in the walk on Sunday that started at Community Maritime Park. On top of a record-breaking crowd, $106,000 was raised for research, care and support for those who have Alzheimer’s and other diseases like dementia.

The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Pensacola attracted more than 1,000 participants. Before the walk, a Promise Garden Ceremony took place. (Photos courtesy of the Alzheimer’s Association of Florida)

A news release from the Alzheimer’s Association listed some facts about the disease:

Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disease that impacts thinking, memory and behavior.

1 in 8 Florida seniors is estimated to be living with Alzheimer’s.

Two-thirds of Alzheimer’s cases are women.

Black Floridians are twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s and Hispanic Floridians are 1.5 times more likely to have the disease as compared to White, non-Hispanic individuals.

Donations can still be made on the Alzheimer’s website.