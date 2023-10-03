PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Pensacola brought out a record crowd to raise awareness for the disease.
Over 1,000 people participated in the walk on Sunday that started at Community Maritime Park. On top of a record-breaking crowd, $106,000 was raised for research, care and support for those who have Alzheimer’s and other diseases like dementia.
A news release from the Alzheimer’s Association listed some facts about the disease:
- Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disease that impacts thinking, memory and behavior.
- 1 in 8 Florida seniors is estimated to be living with Alzheimer’s.
- Two-thirds of Alzheimer’s cases are women.
- Black Floridians are twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s and Hispanic Floridians are 1.5 times more likely to have the disease as compared to White, non-Hispanic individuals.
Donations can still be made on the Alzheimer’s website.