PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced the 12 finalists for naming the city’s three newest street sweepers and they’re asking for the public’s help in determining the winning name.

The city received more than 1,500 submissions from the public and city narrowed it down to 12. You can vote online until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

List of finalists:

Bruce Springsclean

Darth Sweeper

Dirt Reynolds

Dirty Harry

Fleetwood Vac

The Grim Sweeper

Lightning McClean

Obi-Wan Cleanobi

Sweeping Beauty

Sweeping Giant

Sweeping It Real

Sweepy McSweepface

The City of Pensacola will now have 11 street sweepers “that remove an average of more than 4,700 tons of leaves, debris and trash from city streets each year,” according to the release.