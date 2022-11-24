PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — After weeks of preparation, volunteers at the Waterfront Rescue Mission provided more than a hundred Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

“I’ve been cooking turkeys for the last week… But you know every time I put one in and pull one out, I think of somebody else that’s hungry and wants this,” said Melvin Grace a member of Waterfront Rescue Mission.

Waterfront Rescue Mission serves those who may be experiencing homelessness, suffer from addiction or facing other battles.

Volunteers served 400 meals a the Pensacola location and delivered 1,200 meals to those who could not make it to the shelter.

Josh Lilly and his sons volunteered to give out meals today. They told us he was once on the receiving end of the meal.

“Just to be here to help people, to encourage people that may be going through a tough time. To be an encouragement to them is a blessing,” said Lilly.

The efforts by volunteers encapsulated the true meaning of Thanksgiving.

“You’ve got to have a love in your heart to give up your time your effort your knowledge, your experiences your hopes, to let someone else know you don’t have to stay down but this is for you,” said Grace. “I don’t think of it so much for me but I think of it as a gift to other homeless people that no matter what hope is still alive.”

Grace, who is homeless himself, wants people in the community to support one another.

“Don’t just look at them but see them. And today is a day that we can all give back to those who are less fortunate,” he said.