PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ahead of Memorial Day, a non-profit stopped in Pensacola Tuesday to to remind people about the true meaning of the holiday.

Volunteers with “Carry The Load” walked more than three miles including a walk through Barrancas National Cemetery to spread the message.

Most people will enjoy a day at the beach or a barbecue on their day off but these volunteers, made up of veterans, remind you to honor military members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We’re still out here,” Assistant Relay Manager Judd Word said. “We still care about them and we’re still remembering them and carrying them. It’s just an awesome opportunity to have to let everyone know that they’re still on our hearts and they’re still on our minds and we didn’t forget the sacrifice they made on the battlefield.”

This walk is part of a month-long project to visit national veterans’ cemeteries across the country ahead of the holiday on Monday.

Click here to get involved with “Carry The Load.”