PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Virginia man was sentenced to federal prison for one year after pleading guilty to interfering with and assaulting a flight attendant. Kameron Stone, 30, pleaded guilty on February 8, 2022, to interfering with flight crew and assault by striking and wounding in special aircraft jurisdiction.

On April 16, 2021, Stone boarded a flight departing from Dulles International Airport in Virginia destined for Pensacola. During the flight, passengers had noticed Stone smelt of alcohol and were behaving obnoxiously. Stone was warned on several occasions about his behavior by a flight attendant. This behavior included:

pretending to shoot at passengers

refusing to remain seated or wear a seatbelt

reaching for the cockpit door

A flight attendant attempted to stop Stone from grabbing the door which resulted in Stone pushing her, grabbing her shoulders and shoving her into the galley wall, injuring her in the process. During this incident Stone successfully opened the main cabin door to the outside of the aircraft triggering the alarm which caused the pilots to declare an emergency with the Federal Aviation Administration. The flight attendant did prevent Stone from opening the door fully, while three passengers, including an off-duty US Marshal, subdued Stone until landing.

Stone’s one-year prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release as well as a fine of $7500.