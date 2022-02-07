PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Department confirmed the arrest of a man who shot at SWAT is connected to a shooting that happened in Pensacola a week and a half earlier.

That earlier shooting occurred on Jan. 22, 2022, around 3 a.m. at a red light on Palifox St. and Garden St. Two people in a vehicle stopped at the red light and were shot at by an unknown suspect multiple times. PPD says the two were seriously injured but survived.

PPD investigation determined a rifle was used to shoot at the two in the vehicle.

On Feb. 3, a search warrant was initiated at 2515 N 7th Ave by PPD. According to PPD, the search warrant was in direct relation to the investigation at the red light on Palifox St. and Garden St.. Because the warrant was related to the Jan. 22 shooting and police decided it was “high risk,” SWAT was used to serve the warrant.

Members of SWAT knocked and announced their presence before opening the residence’s door. The resident Cory Marioneaux fired a single shot at the SWAT team which hit a shield of one of the SWAT team members.

Marioneaux was arrested without further incident. He was released from jail that evening.