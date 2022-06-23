PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Department has identified the man and woman who died in the double homicide on Attucks Court in Pensacola. PPD identified the man as Cieric Parker, 24, and the woman as Dominique Bullard, 18.

The shooting on Attucks Court took place on Wednesday, June 22 when officers found two people shot. Parker had died at the scene while Bullard was transported to the hospital where she later died.

PPD says they are still investigating this shooting and are asking any witnesses to call either them at 850-435-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867.