PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run early Monday morning.

Travis Hurd, 41, was struck and killed on East Cervantes Street at the Bayou Texar Bridge on Aug. 15 at 3:30 a.m. Hurd died on the scene. Officials said the driver of the vehicle not stop and left the scene of the crash.

Officials said they believe the vehicle was a 2012-2015 Volkswagen Passat. They said the vehicle will be missing the lower front spoiler and the fender liner from the right front wheel well. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1905 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.