PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers from different organizations in the community have been painting and working to upkeep the landscaping at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola in advance of Veterans Day.

The park, out of 92 others in Pensacola is the only one not run by the city. Instead, it is run by Veterans Memorial Park Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

Veteran’s Memorial park is home to Wall South, the first replica of the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in D.C..

“Personally, I’m a retired marine, I spent two tours in Vietnam,” said Pete McKanna, Operations Officer of Veterans Memorial Park Foundation. “That wall means an awful lot to me. I have a lot of comrades up there. And it means a lot to me. That was the first monument placed in this park.”

The foundation is looking for over 1,000 volunteers to read the 58,281 names of those who lost their lives in the Vietnam war. The names will be read Nov. 5, in advance of Veteran’s day on the 11th.

The Veteran’s Memorial Park foundation’s mission is to serve as a place to process memories and for others to learn from them.

“This is us,” said McKanna. “We’re trying to educate the community, and pass it down. It’s got to be passed down. It’s been 50 years since that war ended. Some of us are getting up in age and we need to make sure its never forgotten.”