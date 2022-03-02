PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A military veteran and a Mardi Gras krewe made an unexpected connection this week in Northwest Florida.

The Krewe of Priscus, formed in 2020, showed off its float for the first time this year. It resembles the historic Frisco train that came to Pensacola until 1955. When they passed by Sunday on Pensacola Beach, a man caught Brent Isbell’s attention.

“He motioned for me to come over so I went over there thinking he just wanted beads so I gave him some of our Krewe beads and in turn he handed me a piece of paper,” said Isbell.

The paper read: “I came to flight training in Pensacola in 1952 on the Frisco Railroad.” The man who handed him that paper is 89-year-old Morris Drees.

“I was pretty amazed by it,” said Drees. “You know, it was just something, I never really thought much about it. I gave it to him and they had that float and I just thought he might like to know that somebody rode on the thing.”

Drees trained as a pilot at NAS Pensacola. He rode the train quite a bit back to his hometown Columbus, Miss. He retired from the Navy in 1976.

“Spent 26 years in it and I’d do it over again,” said Drees.

Engine #1355 has sat in downtown Pensacola on Garden Street since 1957 which is two years after Frisco ended passenger service. Drees has fond memories of that time.

“You sit there and look out the window with the scenery rolling by,” said Drees. “It’s just a nice way to travel.”

Krewe of Priscus wants to see Drees on their float next year.

“To be able to come out to the parade like that, and enjoy the parade and support us, we’d love to thank him for his service and be happy to let him come and join us some time,” said Isbell.

Drees said he’s ridden on Mardi Gras floats before and he would do it.

He turns 90 years old this month and plans to celebrate by parasailing for the first time. Ten years ago, he surfed on his birthday.

“You’ve got to keep going,” he said. “You’ve got to get up and hit it every day. You can’t just lay down and watch television. You won’t last very long.”