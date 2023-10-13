ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After more than 8 hours of deliberation, a 12-member Escambia County jury has found Greg Malarik not guilty of murder in the death of his wife, Sherri, in 2001.

This was the second trial after a mistrial in 2022 because the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous decision.

Sherri was a Petty Officer First Class in the U.S. Navy. Her body was found in September 2001 in a minivan parked in front of Winn Dixie on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.