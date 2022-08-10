The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe burglarized several vending machines.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe burglarized several vending machines.

The machines were broken into Saturday, Aug. 6, at the 8300 block of North Davis Highway. Deputies obtained images of the man they believe broke into the machines, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-436-9620.