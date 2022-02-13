ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A vehicle flipped multiple times on Sunday morning and ended up in the Tate High School parking lot.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an adult man was traveling westbound on Tate School Road when he failed to turn and went through a fence. The man was taken to a local hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Officials said that there were no students on campus at the time of the incident but some students did arrive shortly after the incident for scheduled ACT testing.

The man was not a student at the school.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.