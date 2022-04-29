PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire outside Dairy Queen in Pensacola Wednesday night.

ECFR responded to the fire in the 7600 block of Scenic Highway next to the Dairy Queen around 11:38 p.m. with units E7, TWR7, E6, E17, E1, BC2, and BC3. When firefighters arrived, a pickup truck was fully engulfed in the flames. Thanks to ECFR’s rapid response no damage came to the Dairy Queen. The fire was under control within eleven minutes.

Pickup truck fully engulfed in fire

Pickup truck after the fire was extinguished

ECFR says the fire was determined to be accidental and mechanical in nature. Escambia County EMS and Pensacola Fire Department helped ECFR and no injuries were reported.