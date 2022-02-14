PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has pleaded guilty to interfering with flight crew and assaulting a flight attendant on an airplane headed to Pensacola.

Kameron Stone, of Fairfax, Virginia, boarded a flight on April 16, 2021 that departed Dulles International Airport in Virginia headed for Pensacola International Airport. During the flight, passengers noticed Stone was “behaving obnoxiously and smelled strongly of alcohol,” according to federal prosecutors.

Stone is accused of pretending to shoot at passengers, refusing to sit down and reaching for the cockpit door. As the flight began its final descent, Stone tried to open the cabin and cockpit doors and he assaulted a flight attendant who tried to stop him, according to a press release from the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Stone successfully breached the main cabin door triggering the alarm causing pilots to declare an emergency with the Federal Aviation Administration. The flight attendant prevented Stone from fully opening the door while three passengers subdued Stone until landing, officials said.

Stone will be sentenced April 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola. Stone faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.