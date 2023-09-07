ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Medical students at the University of West Florida are getting a chance to view the human body in a whole new way. Students in the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health are using new Anatomage Tables, which give them an interactive way to view anatomy and physiology.

The touchscreen tables display cadavers and will help students in anatomy courses, athletic training and kinesiology programs.

WKRG News 5 got to take a look at the Anatomage Tables in action.

“Depending on what body parts we’re looking at that day we can take this down to different levels. So I could take this down to internal organs, there’s our muscular-skeletal system, it can actually go all the way down to just vessels,” said Kelley Henderson, Program Director of Master of Science in Athletic Training. “And then depending on what we’re doing I can tap on something and it will show the student what that muscle is, you can actually go in and dissect it, you can have it move, you can show where it attaches.”

Manon Mulenberg, a master’s student in the University’s Exercise Science program, said she’s a hands-on learner. She thinks the technology will be a helpful tool as she pursues a career in cardiac rehab.

“I mean you can see a bone or an organ in a book and you’re not really going to know what it looks like in real life,” said Mulenberg. “Well you will be able to see it here and I think here it’s going to give you a better idea of all the layers and everything, where exactly it is in the body, rather than just in a picture in a book.”

Administrators at the university said the tables cost about $85,000 each, and are an alternative to other more expensive cadavers.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Henderson. “I think it gives students the ability to see things that they don’t normally get to see just because a real cadaver lab is not cheap, or an easy thing to maintain. It does take definitely some different space, some different abilities. What I really think this shows is that UWF is really supportive of furthering student’s learning experiences.”