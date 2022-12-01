PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A University of West Florida student was arrested Dec. 1 for 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

James Paul Tupas Roquelara, 21, was charged with 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count each of promoting a sexual performance of a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, all felony charges.

Agents said the case began in November after multiple law enforcement investigators obtained downloads of files containing child sexual abuse material from peer-to-peer network from Roquelara. Investigators determined that the internet protocol address was unique to the suspect.

Agents obtained and executed a search warrant at Roquelara’s residence at the Village East apartment dormitories on the UWF campus and seized multiple electronic devices. Forensic examinations of his devices uncovered evidence of videos featuring children being sexually abused, some younger than five years old.

Roquelara was booked into the Escambia County Jail and held on no bond until first appearance. FDLE said additional charges are pending further forensic review. Homeland Security Investigations and University of West Florida Police Department assisted in the investigation.