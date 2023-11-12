PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida‘s Dr. Grier Williams School of Music will present the Runge Strings Orchestra.

The featured piece for the performance — set for Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. — is “Double Concerto in A Minor, RV 522” by Antonio Vivaldi.

“This masterpiece showcases the brilliance of Vivaldi’s repertoire for solo instrument and orchestra,” an event news release stated.

The performance will also include pieces created by William Grant Still, who is the Dean of African-American Composers. He made history by being the first black composer featured by a professional orchestra.

The event is open to the public and is free, but tickets are required.

It will be held at the UWF Rolfs Music Hall at the Center for Fine and Performing Arts on the UWF Pensacola campus.

Visit the UWF website for more information.

EVENT LOCATION

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Tiny wood pellets are putting Lucedale on the world map