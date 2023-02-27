PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida Police Department achieved accreditation from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation on Feb. 23, 2023.

This is the agency’s first time applying for and earning accreditation. The university said accreditation increases the department’s ability to prevent and control crime through effective and efficient delivery of law enforcement services.

UWF Police were required to comply with numerous standards in order to receive accredited status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health, safety issues and best practices. The university said a team of assessors from the CFA visited UWF Police last fall to examine all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.

As part of the assessment, agency members and the general public were invited to offer comments to the assessment team. At the end of the process, the university said UWFPD received 100% compliance in all standards.

Verification by the assessment team that the University of West Florida Police Department meets the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to receive accreditation, which is valid for three years.

“I believe accreditation recognizes our commitment to excellence and the high professional standards of law enforcement,” UWF Police Chief Marc Cossich said. “This excellence is achieved through our uncompromising and relentless pursuit for improvement.”