PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida has been ranked among the best in the nation in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Online College rankings. The university ranked 42nd among 359 institutions for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs and 23rd for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans in the rankings released on Jan. 24.

“These rankings reflect the world-class faculty, supportive staff, and robust programming that are the heart of UWF,” UWF President Martha D. Saunders said. “We are committed to providing an exceptional, learner-focused education for our online students on-campus, across the country, and around the world.”

UWF received recognition in a variety of categories, including Best Online Programs for Bachelor’s, MBA, Master’s Business (Non-MBA), Master’s Computer Information Technology, and Master’s Education. The U.S. News and World Report Online College rankings also rank the best online programs for veterans, measuring veteran or active-duty enrollment in the program and the institution’s GI Bill certification. UWF was ranked 23rd among Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans and also ranked for Best Online Programs for Veterans in the following categories: MBA, Master’s Business (Non-MBA), Master’s Computer Information Technology, and Master’s Education.

The rankings evaluate more than 1,600 distance education bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. Only fully online degree programs, from entry to completion of the academic year, are included in the rankings. In September 2022, U.S. News and World Report ranked UWF in the top 10 public universities in the region with additional recognitions for social mobility, veterans’ services, and undergraduate nursing.