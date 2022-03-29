PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida is the first school in the region to offer the Inside-Out Prison Exchange course.

The Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program provides courses held inside the prison which involve students from a university level and incarcerated students. The program was invented to ignite enthusiasm for learning and encourage the students that they can make a change in the world. For more information on the program click here and what it entails.

11 UWF students are joined with 13 incarcerated students every Friday at 11 a.m. at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution. These students are the first group enrolled in the exchange course which is led by Jennifer Brinkley, J.D., an assistant professor of legal studies, and Dr. Nicole Niebuhr, an assistant professor in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

The course these students are taking is Contemporary Social Justice Issues, which addresses the creation of social justice policy and it’s impact on society.