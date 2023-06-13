PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A November fundraising concert at the University of West Florida raised $170,000 for music scholarships, according to a release Tuesday.

The Larry Butler Memorial Music Scholarship Fund will be receiving the money, which will go to students at UWF’s Dr. Grier Williams School of Music.

“Our students, who might not have been able to seek certain opportunities due to financial limitations, are able to bolster their career and musicianship,” Williams School of Music interim director Corey McKern said. “I speak for our entire faculty when I say thank you!”

The fund, founded by Peggy Butler in memory of her husband, musician Larry Butler, has given more than $100,000 in scholarship money to UWF music students since it was started in 2015, according to the release.