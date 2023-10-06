PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida issued a warning Friday after a black bear was spotted on campus.

The bear was seen near cross-country trails accessed through Rec Plex North/Baars-Firestone Wildlife Sanctuary on the east side of campus. The bear was seen alone and was not approaching humans. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified immediately, according to the university.

If you see a bear, stay away and contact UWF Police immediately at (850) 474-2415 or 911.