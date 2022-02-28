PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida will not play at the Blue Wahoos Stadium for the 2022 football season.

The UWF announced that 2022 home games will move to the campus’s Pen Air Field. The changes come after the Blue Wahoos stadium experienced problems with their newly installed turf.

Scheduling conflicts, turf problems, and student attendance contributed to the decision to shift from Blue Wahoos to Pen Air Field. UWF officials hope that the move to Pen Air Field will increase student attendance for games.

The UWF released this statement about the upcoming changes:

“We appreciate the support from the City of Pensacola and the Blue Wahoos organization for the opportunity in creating a positive game day environment for the UWF Football program. Blue Wahoos Stadium served as a unique venue and offered a great experience for college football over the past five seasons. We are excited to begin playing home games on campus, enhancing student life and providing a traditional on-campus college experience for students, alumni, faculty, staff and the community.” Dave Scott, director of UWF Intercollegiate Athletic

The UWF Argonauts will play five home games in the 2022 schedule.