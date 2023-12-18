ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — University of West Florida faculty and undergraduate students recently developed Pulsed Medical LED goggles for the early detection of Alzheimer’s Disease, according to the university.

“Alzheimer’s is horrible. While, no cure for it, early detection and early treatment can definitely improve quality of life,” Sierra Kautz, a recent UWF Electrical Engineering graduate said.

The goggles detect how the brain responds to flashes of light.

“Things like the delay in response as well as the amplitude of the response has become really important in terms of early detection,” Dr. James Arruda, UWF professor of psychology said.

Dr. Arruda began working on the goggles two years ago and realized he needed to make them with special enhancements for those who are color blind or color deficient and adapt to the different ways a person’s brain responds to a flash of light.

For Sierra Kautz and her partners, their job was to take Dr. Arruda’s research and bring it to life.

“Put it all together, figure out the best way to wire everything, how the code would look, and work to give him everything he was hoping for the functionality of it,” Kautz said.

As for the future of the goggles, the product is undergoing additional testing, and work on the device will continue in the Spring.

“I would love to see it in doctor’s offices worldwide even, if this comes to be something that truly helps people have an early detection for Alzheimer’s, I’d love to see it mass produced as a new medical device,” Kautz said.