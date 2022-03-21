PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida theatre department announced they are collaborating with the school’s engineering students to bring “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” to life.

The production will be held the last weekend of March and the first weekend of April with a fully engineered puppet version of Aslan the Lion. This show is made possible by a high-impact practice grant along with two student grants from the Office of Undergraduate Research.

UWF said the creation of Aslan took seven students working under the leadership of the assistant professor of acting at UWF, Marci Duncan, who is serving as the director to build the puppet and develop costume, makeup and wig design.

Dr. Michael Reynolds, the associate professor and chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, was approached before the start of the Fall 2021 semester to assist in building the lion equipped with motion and the ability to be controlled by several actors inside. Five first-year students in the Introduction to Engineering course were chosen to design the head, body and some of the animation features.

UWF said the students made great contributions and headway through the fall semester and completed Aslan in early spring.

“The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” will be performed at the UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts on March 25-27 and April 1-3. You can purchase tickets at the school’s website as well as view the calendar for upcoming events.